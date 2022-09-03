 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Ditty of Carmeana update for 3 September 2022

Bored update, meaning I decided to update the game because I was bored

Share · View all patches · Build 9443237 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mostly added some more social media posts on MyFief.com for the game's diverse set of characters.

Also, this update contains the long-promised change to make the Speed Boots quite a bit less annoying.

Finally an update to the gamepad db.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1693761
  • Loading history…
Depot 1693762
  • Loading history…
Depot 1693763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link