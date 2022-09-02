 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

From The Depths update for 2 September 2022

Stable 3.5.5 Is finally here!!

Share · View all patches · Build 9443167 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What is up Depthians!

A massively, massive update to the Stable branch that holds roughly 8 months of tweaks, fixes and new additions!

Before we get started tho, if you do run into crashes, things not working correctly or not displaying correctly make sure you are not running any mods, that your mod folder is empty and that you are not subscribed to any mods on Steam.

If you have problems with launching or the game crashing:

On to the update post. Unfortunately due to the character count and screenshot limitations from Reddit and Steam, details and changelogs will only be posted on our main site.

If you have been following Alpha and Beta branches then you can skip the change logs as this Stable is the final build we had running in Beta which is a copy paste job from our last beta post.

Key points of interest for those that have not been following Alpha and Beta is to read about the vehicle stability changes, APS shells can also be made within the turret UI, Custom propellers, Generic block setter and Generic block getter here: https://fromthedepthsgame.com/stable-3-5-5/ .

Changed files in this update

From The Depths Windows Depot 268651
  • Loading history…
From The Depths Mac Depot 268652
  • Loading history…
From The Depths Windows 64 Depot 268654
  • Loading history…
From The Depths Linux 64 Depot 268655
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link