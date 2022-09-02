Stable 3.5.5 Is finally here!!

What is up Depthians!

A massively, massive update to the Stable branch that holds roughly 8 months of tweaks, fixes and new additions!

Before we get started tho, if you do run into crashes, things not working correctly or not displaying correctly make sure you are not running any mods, that your mod folder is empty and that you are not subscribed to any mods on Steam.

If you have problems with launching or the game crashing:

Remove or disable any mods

Reverify the integrity of the game cache in steam.

Reinstall the game.

Check in discord in the feedback channels. Discord link: https://discord.gg/fromthedepths

Raise a support ticket: https://brilliantskies.customercase.com/forums/support-private

On to the update post. Unfortunately due to the character count and screenshot limitations from Reddit and Steam, details and changelogs will only be posted on our main site.

If you have been following Alpha and Beta branches then you can skip the change logs as this Stable is the final build we had running in Beta which is a copy paste job from our last beta post.

Key points of interest for those that have not been following Alpha and Beta is to read about the vehicle stability changes, APS shells can also be made within the turret UI, Custom propellers, Generic block setter and Generic block getter here: https://fromthedepthsgame.com/stable-3-5-5/ .