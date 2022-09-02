Game Update Notes!

Hello everyone!

The update today adds some long requested new features, bug fixes, and more. Let's dive in, shall we?

Build notes:

-- Added the ability to skip landing in almost all missions in the game. The catch here is that the highest medal you can earn is a Silver. If you earn a Gold medal in the mission your medal will be reduced to a Silver if you skip the landing.

-- If you earn Gold medals in all of the Ultralight license missions you'll have enough to purchase the Stallion.

-- Once you purchase ONE airport on a new island you can fast travel to that island. You no longer need to purchase BOTH airports to unlock fast travel.

-- A bunch of new gold, silver, and bronze medal VO lines. The snark is REAL.

-- Lots of various bug fixes.

-- Fixed a bunch of multiplayer issues. As always, please let us know if you experience any MP weirdness after this update.

-- Initial HOTAS support is in for the joysticks we supported in UW1. Controller cards are missing but it shouldn't be very difficult to figure out what does what. For the most part just look the interactive elements and press the trigger on the stick to select it. The only guess work is what button reloads your pistol during the Ultralight balloon missions.

Full customization for your officially supported AND unrecognized sticks (basically, CH sticks) is coming very soon.

-- Fixed Cosmos Stallion firing issue.

Note: Pico Neo 3 Link support has not been added yet but will very soon as well. Sorry for the delay.