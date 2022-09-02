 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 2 September 2022

ClientVersion 5411

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Everglyph Goggles
  • Modified Economy Item: The Orb of Aktok
  • Modified Economy Item: Infernal Cavalcade
  • Modified Economy Item: The Strings of Suradan
  • Modified Economy Item: Flutterstep
  • Modified Economy Item: Seclusions of the Void
  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Seclusions of the Void
  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Infernal Cavalcade
  • Modified Economy Item: Blastmitt Berserker
  • Modified Economy Item: Blastmitt Boreblade

Heroes

  • Venomancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Venomancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Venomancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of venomancer_poison_nova
  • Venomancer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Enchantress: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Enchantress: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Enchantress: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of enchantress_untouchable
  • Enchantress: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Meepo: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Meepo: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Meepo: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of meepo_earthbind
  • Meepo: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Centaur Warrunner: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/SlotIndex with value of 11
  • Centaur Warrunner: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Centaur Warrunner: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/SlotText with value of centaur_stampede
  • Centaur Warrunner: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of bristleback_warpath
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotIndex with value of 11
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotName with value of ability_effects_3
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotText with value of bristleback_bristleback
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Hoodwink: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotIndex with value of 7
  • Hoodwink: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • Hoodwink: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/SlotText with value of hoodwink_sharpshooter
  • Hoodwink: Added new attribute ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0

Changed files in this update

