Dota 2 update for 2 September 2022
ClientVersion 5411
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Everglyph Goggles
- Modified Economy Item: The Orb of Aktok
- Modified Economy Item: Infernal Cavalcade
- Modified Economy Item: The Strings of Suradan
- Modified Economy Item: Flutterstep
- Modified Economy Item: Seclusions of the Void
- Modified Economy Item: Golden Seclusions of the Void
- Modified Economy Item: Golden Infernal Cavalcade
- Modified Economy Item: Blastmitt Berserker
- Modified Economy Item: Blastmitt Boreblade
Heroes
- Venomancer: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotIndexwith value of
10
- Venomancer: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_4
- Venomancer: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotTextwith value of
venomancer_poison_nova
- Venomancer: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Enchantress: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotIndexwith value of
9
- Enchantress: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_4
- Enchantress: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotTextwith value of
enchantress_untouchable
- Enchantress: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Meepo: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotIndexwith value of
9
- Meepo: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_1
- Meepo: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotTextwith value of
meepo_earthbind
- Meepo: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Centaur Warrunner: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/12/SlotIndexwith value of
11
- Centaur Warrunner: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/12/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_4
- Centaur Warrunner: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/12/SlotTextwith value of
centaur_stampede
- Centaur Warrunner: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/12/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Bristleback: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotIndexwith value of
10
- Bristleback: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_4
- Bristleback: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotTextwith value of
bristleback_warpath
- Bristleback: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Bristleback: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/11/SlotIndexwith value of
11
- Bristleback: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/11/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_3
- Bristleback: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/11/SlotTextwith value of
bristleback_bristleback
- Bristleback: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/11/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Hoodwink: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/7/SlotIndexwith value of
7
- Hoodwink: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/7/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_4
- Hoodwink: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/7/SlotTextwith value of
hoodwink_sharpshooter
- Hoodwink: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/7/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
