A Last Will and Testament update for 2 September 2022

New update (VHS options, fixses etc.) and new voice-over/dubbing (full audio)?

The new version v1.1.4 is available on Steam. I added the option to disable VHS (menu -> options -> game -> VHS), the game will looks a little different if You disable VHS effect. The Belarusian language will appear in the next update.

Also, do you want me to add a new voice-over (full audio not only subtitles)? For example: French or Japanese, Germans or something else? At the moment there is only English and Polish full audio.

  • VHS on/off (menu -> options -> game -> VHS)
  • Maze/labyirnth fix
  • Localization fix for some languages (Japanese etc.)
  • Graphical fixes for low-end (Potato PC)
  • Optimization (low-end)
  • Update for Windows 64 bits, Windows 32 bits, Mac 64 bits, Linux 64 bits
  • Other minor fixes

