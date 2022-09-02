New update (VHS options, fixses etc.) and new voice-over/dubbing (full audio)?

The new version v1.1.4 is available on Steam. I added the option to disable VHS (menu -> options -> game -> VHS), the game will looks a little different if You disable VHS effect. The Belarusian language will appear in the next update.

Also, do you want me to add a new voice-over (full audio not only subtitles)? For example: French or Japanese, Germans or something else? At the moment there is only English and Polish full audio.

VHS on/off (menu -> options -> game -> VHS)

Maze/labyirnth fix

Localization fix for some languages (Japanese etc.)

Graphical fixes for low-end (Potato PC)

Optimization (low-end)

Update for Windows 64 bits, Windows 32 bits, Mac 64 bits, Linux 64 bits

Other minor fixes

Changelog: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2014930/discussions/0/3389534774448824642/