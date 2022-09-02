Update 220902 Now Live!

-Jumper and SpeedLine particle bug fixed.

-Aim assist added for Hook ability.

-Main Menu is recrated.

-Music and animations added for Main Menu.

-Kunai throw sound volume is increased.

-9 New epic music added.

-7 New levels added. Enjoy the ending of Project Kunai with this last episode!

-Movement System updated. When you release forward button, your velocity will slowly decrease now.

-Motion Blur disabled for all graphic settings

-Slow Motion ability added. Can use with Left Mouse Button as default.

-Camera up-down limits are unlimited in air now. You can make cool 360 jumps in air now!

-Nickname system added. If you entering first time, you can select your nickname now!

-Many Hook improvements added.