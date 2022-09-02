 Skip to content

Project Kunai update for 2 September 2022

Update 220902 Now Live!

Build 9443034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Jumper and SpeedLine particle bug fixed.
-Aim assist added for Hook ability.
-Main Menu is recrated.
-Music and animations added for Main Menu.
-Kunai throw sound volume is increased.
-9 New epic music added.
-7 New levels added. Enjoy the ending of Project Kunai with this last episode!
-Movement System updated. When you release forward button, your velocity will slowly decrease now.
-Motion Blur disabled for all graphic settings
-Slow Motion ability added. Can use with Left Mouse Button as default.
-Camera up-down limits are unlimited in air now. You can make cool 360 jumps in air now!
-Nickname system added. If you entering first time, you can select your nickname now!
-Many Hook improvements added.

