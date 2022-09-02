 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VRM Posing Desktop update for 2 September 2022

[Version3.3.2] Export Animation Clip of Unity etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 9442897 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version3.3.2

Adding the QuQu_Peke model to character presets

I added a high-quality preset character.

Thanks to the author QuQu.

They are available in the UnityAssetStore and can be purchased from the link below if you want to use them in your project.

https://assetstore.unity.com/packages/3d/characters/humanoids/humans/ququ-peke-216646?aid=1011liAjm

Exporting pose data as Animation Clip of Unity

Saving Unity animation clips is very easy on UnityEditor, but getting them to work on the built application was very hard work.

Performance Improvements - Step 1

I would like to continue our efforts to improve performance.

  • Turn off Unity's automatic physics simulation
  • Textures and materials deployed in memory are now also released when runtime-imported VRM files are destroyed
  • A single script is now responsible for managing the processing performed at each frame.

↓The next Update schedule is here.

https://evelyngamedev.notion.site/5bb7e50c57564d66ba72eca8aa9dc6f9?v=3e6aac0ab4ce4394bea23f903a937fe0

Changed files in this update

Depot 1895631
  • Loading history…
Depot 1895633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link