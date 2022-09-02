[Version3.3.2] Export Animation Clip of Unity etc.

Version3.3.2
Adding the QuQu_Peke model to character presets
I added a high-quality preset character.
Thanks to the author QuQu.
They are available in the UnityAssetStore and can be purchased from the link below if you want to use them in your project.
https://assetstore.unity.com/packages/3d/characters/humanoids/humans/ququ-peke-216646?aid=1011liAjm
Exporting pose data as Animation Clip of Unity
Saving Unity animation clips is very easy on UnityEditor, but getting them to work on the built application was very hard work.
Performance Improvements - Step 1
I would like to continue our efforts to improve performance.
- Turn off Unity's automatic physics simulation
- Textures and materials deployed in memory are now also released when runtime-imported VRM files are destroyed
- A single script is now responsible for managing the processing performed at each frame.
↓The next Update schedule is here.
https://evelyngamedev.notion.site/5bb7e50c57564d66ba72eca8aa9dc6f9?v=3e6aac0ab4ce4394bea23f903a937fe0
Changed files in this update