World of Retailing BETA update for 2 September 2022

Some bugfixes

We have found and patched some Bugs in CB.

  • Fixed a Bug where Hot-Dog Reseller would not play any animation and instead failing.
  • Removed the "Security" Talent-Tree from current state as it is not done yet and would break things.

