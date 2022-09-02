 Skip to content

Lootun update for 2 September 2022

Lootun 0.6.1 Update Notes

General:

  • Blizzard passive tooltips now show Shock instead of Chill when Lightning Storm is allocated.
  • Increased the font size of the Character Stats.
  • Added a new enchant, Bane, which causes your Physical attacks to have a chance to cast Poison Sting. Bane can drop from the Spider Queen at level 101+.
  • Added hints to some Ascendancy Challenges to provide greater direction on how to progress.

Quality of Life:

  • Introduced the ability to stack reward chests of the same type and rarity via drag and drop.

Bug Fixes:

  • Pin Down – Faster Bleeding now correctly reduces the Bleed duration.
  • Fixed a bug where the item level requirement on the crafting menu would incorrectly scale beyond 100.
  • Fixed a bug where the tooltip for Unwavering Stance would not display the correct duration.
  • Fixed a bug where Disable would not be cast unless the First Strike passive was allocated.

