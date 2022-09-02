Lootun 0.6.1 Update Notes

General:
- Blizzard passive tooltips now show Shock instead of Chill when Lightning Storm is allocated.
- Increased the font size of the Character Stats.
- Added a new enchant, Bane, which causes your Physical attacks to have a chance to cast Poison Sting. Bane can drop from the Spider Queen at level 101+.
- Added hints to some Ascendancy Challenges to provide greater direction on how to progress.
Quality of Life:
- Introduced the ability to stack reward chests of the same type and rarity via drag and drop.
Bug Fixes:
- Pin Down – Faster Bleeding now correctly reduces the Bleed duration.
- Fixed a bug where the item level requirement on the crafting menu would incorrectly scale beyond 100.
- Fixed a bug where the tooltip for Unwavering Stance would not display the correct duration.
- Fixed a bug where Disable would not be cast unless the First Strike passive was allocated.
