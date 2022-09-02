 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RENEGADE update for 2 September 2022

Alpha 3.3 Additions and changes

Share · View all patches · Build 9442697 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good evening all,

First and foremost, have a lovely weekend! If you're still working this weekend, hang in there, you'll have off pretty soon! Prior to starting mine, a little patch and some updates:

  • Fixed an issue with the character selection menu, at times the primary and secondary weapon default values would appear instead of allocated names per weapon class.

  • Nerfed weapon damages across the board for gameplay balance.

  • 8 different Vigon faction aliens have been added with their own attribute (speed, hp, damage, etc) pool.

  • Added a Vigon alien model in the main menu's background.

  • Conversion from Unreal Engine blueprint solution to C++ solution has commenced.

  • First version of the dedicated server has been compiled and tested. Thus far great results.

  • Console has now been enabled.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1410111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link