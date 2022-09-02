Alpha 3.3 Additions and changes

Good evening all,
First and foremost, have a lovely weekend! If you're still working this weekend, hang in there, you'll have off pretty soon! Prior to starting mine, a little patch and some updates:
Fixed an issue with the character selection menu, at times the primary and secondary weapon default values would appear instead of allocated names per weapon class.
Nerfed weapon damages across the board for gameplay balance.
8 different Vigon faction aliens have been added with their own attribute (speed, hp, damage, etc) pool.
Added a Vigon alien model in the main menu's background.
Conversion from Unreal Engine blueprint solution to C++ solution has commenced.
First version of the dedicated server has been compiled and tested. Thus far great results.
Console has now been enabled.
