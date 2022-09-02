 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dark Egg update for 2 September 2022

Version 0.4.7 - Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9442690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • Game window now will start with lowered resolution if the display has a lower resolution than the window.
  • Fixed a bug that let the Sky Sire push you through a wall.
  • Fixed a bug that would reset your movement if you pressed "Cancel" on any action after moving.
  • Fixed a bug with a mirrored area not being mirrored.

New:

  • Added text speed slider in options.
  • Added instant-text option.
  • Base text speed increased globally.

Misc:

  • The "fullscreen" button changes icon based on whether you are currently in fullscreen or not
  • Helping a certain old woman now reduces sanity by 1. Siren's Hailstorm now deals 1 sanity damage.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2092621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link