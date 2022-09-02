Version 0.4.7 - Notes

Bugfixes:
- Game window now will start with lowered resolution if the display has a lower resolution than the window.
- Fixed a bug that let the Sky Sire push you through a wall.
- Fixed a bug that would reset your movement if you pressed "Cancel" on any action after moving.
- Fixed a bug with a mirrored area not being mirrored.
New:
- Added text speed slider in options.
- Added instant-text option.
- Base text speed increased globally.
Misc:
- The "fullscreen" button changes icon based on whether you are currently in fullscreen or not
- Helping a certain old woman now reduces sanity by 1. Siren's Hailstorm now deals 1 sanity damage.
Changed files in this update