Hear Your Path update for 2 September 2022

Window Mode and New Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 9442634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added option to choose between window or fullscreen mode
  • Added a challenge to exit the maze without hitting the Play button, e.g. without hearing the music first

