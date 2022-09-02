- Added option to choose between window or fullscreen mode
- Added a challenge to exit the maze without hitting the Play button, e.g. without hearing the music first
Hear Your Path update for 2 September 2022
Window Mode and New Challenge
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update