Patch Notes for EA.RC.0.9.232

There are some minor but important changes in this update.
- Fixed a blocking bug in the quest system where it did not allow a certain quest to be completed.
- Fixed another blocking bug in the quest system where it blocked the game from saving and causing to lose progress.
- Fixed an issue in Free Mode where it caused saves to be corrupted.
- Fixed some discrepenciens along text lines.
- Fixed the loading screen showing half progress in some cases.
- Added experimental support for very large screens and ultra-wide screens.
- Changed movement indicator with a better one.
Changed files in this update