MAGITERRA update for 2 September 2022

Patch Notes for EA.RC.0.9.232

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There are some minor but important changes in this update.

  • Fixed a blocking bug in the quest system where it did not allow a certain quest to be completed.
  • Fixed another blocking bug in the quest system where it blocked the game from saving and causing to lose progress.
  • Fixed an issue in Free Mode where it caused saves to be corrupted.
  • Fixed some discrepenciens along text lines.
  • Fixed the loading screen showing half progress in some cases.
  • Added experimental support for very large screens and ultra-wide screens.
  • Changed movement indicator with a better one.

