Traitors in Salem update for 2 September 2022

Patch B.1.0.17

Patch B.1.0.17 · Build 9442345 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Traitors!

Today we are doing a small patch to help prepare for the launch of the game!

Improvements
• Added click sounds to tabs in Wardrobe.
• Added a notification to players that will display if they try to log in while the server is undergoing patching.
• Limited skin-changing poof sound to yourself to prevent sound spamming behavior in lobbies.
• While in the lobby, character skins can now only be changed via Customization when standing around the gallows.
Bug Fixes
• Fixed some performance issues in Satrio pet that was affecting frame rates.
• Fixed several null reference and missing reference exceptions.
• Removed stray space at end of friend status.
• Fixed Faerie’s missing hand on victory screen.

Changed files in this update

