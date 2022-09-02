 Skip to content

Rent's Due: The Game update for 2 September 2022

1 Year Anniversary Update Out Now

Share · View all patches · Build 9442261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 1 year Anniversary update is now live, bringing with it a new game mode!

New Features

Added a new Mode Called Troll Mode

Two New Achievements

Changes

Improved Textures and materials on some levels

Typical bug fixes.

Hello everyone I wanted to apologise for the delayed update, the reason it was delayed is that Unreal Engine 5 was giving the game major issues so I have had to revert back to Unreal Engine 4. However, most of the planned UE5 improvements have been implemented in various ways.

Please enjoy the update everyone!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1678521
  • Loading history…
