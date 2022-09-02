1 Year Anniversary Update Out Now

The 1 year Anniversary update is now live, bringing with it a new game mode!
New Features
Added a new Mode Called Troll Mode
Two New Achievements
Changes
Improved Textures and materials on some levels
Typical bug fixes.
Hello everyone I wanted to apologise for the delayed update, the reason it was delayed is that Unreal Engine 5 was giving the game major issues so I have had to revert back to Unreal Engine 4. However, most of the planned UE5 improvements have been implemented in various ways.
Please enjoy the update everyone!
Changed files in this update