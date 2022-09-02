1 Year Anniversary Update Out Now

Share · View all patches · Build 9442261 · Last edited 2 September 2022 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy

The 1 year Anniversary update is now live, bringing with it a new game mode!

New Features

Added a new Mode Called Troll Mode

Two New Achievements

Changes

Improved Textures and materials on some levels

Typical bug fixes.

Hello everyone I wanted to apologise for the delayed update, the reason it was delayed is that Unreal Engine 5 was giving the game major issues so I have had to revert back to Unreal Engine 4. However, most of the planned UE5 improvements have been implemented in various ways.

Please enjoy the update everyone!