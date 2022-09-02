- CHAPTER 11 - THE ASSASSIN

I am a whisper in the wind. I am the shadow you don't see. I am the executing hand and I will carry to the other world, during the silent night, the souls of those who are named in my orders.

This new update adds the last remaining hero to be designed: The Assassin. Players will now be able to play using this class.

As always I take advantage of the update to add more content and improvements to the game. I hope you enjoy them.

THE ASSASSIN

The assassin is the character with the highest DEX skill value in the game.

The assassin can choose two unique weapons at the start of the game: the Lethal Bow and the Double Daggers.

The assassin gets special options to take out guards or set up ambushes, as well as to go unnoticed using stealth.

The assassin, despite starting with a neutral alignment, is closer than any other character to becoming evil.

IMPROVEMENTS

Spell images flickering when a player chooses a spell in the character selection screen has been avoided.

Slightly improved the image of the Rogue player character.

The skull image on the end of adventure or end of campaign page has been aligned correctly.

Some adventure texts have been enriched for more literary content (Some adventures).

ADDED

Added new character: The Assassin!.

Added a message at the end of a failed quest to indicate to the player that they still have their level and items despite not completing the quest.

Looting Beldar in the story 'The cobra's Ark' can now give you a +1 spear in addition to the other possible weapons that can be generated.

Added the possibility to find the Bone Key in the catacombs of the city in the story 'The Barbarian'.

CHANGES

The possibility to unlock better campaign endings for the player has been reduced by 100 campaign points.

Level 3 enemies no longer drop padded armor loot for spellcasting characters. Instead, they drop a cloak as loot.

One of the end-of-campaign texts has been modified.

One of the texts at the end of the adventure 'Your First Adventure' didn't quite convince me. It has been changed.

The possible fight against the giant bee in the story 'The Cobra's Ark' has been changed to a fight against a carnivorous plant.

BUGSFIXES