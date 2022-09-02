 Skip to content

Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure update for 2 September 2022

Update - 2022-09-02

Share · View all patches · Build 9442194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We have just released an update for Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure which corrects the following issue.

  • Fixed rare text glitch that can occur when monsters level up.

