Prepare For Battle! Linebattle 2.0 Teaser

Order your sergeants to prepare the men for battle as the Linebattle 2.0 update will be released on September 8th 2022.

This major update to Holdfast will introduce the much-anticipated character customisation and progression mechanics, new animations for all firearms across the game’s Nations At War front, 5 new Napoleonic battlefields, the new sergeant class and plenty more new additions that will be detailed throughout the release blog post on September 8th.

It will be the first in a series of updates targeted at taking Holdfast into the new age while ensuring it stays true to its identity. While you await the release of this bountiful update take a look at the teaser trailer below for a glimpse at what is to come and be sure to get involved with the community on Discord.

https://discord.com/invite/holdfastgame

Join us for the Premier Today!



We’re most excited to share with you all this update has to offer. Stay tuned for what is to come later this year as we continue to develop and bring this new genre of Roleplay Shooters into the limelight. Until next time, may good health be yours. ːrheartrː

- Anvil Game Studios

Refleax, Rycon, Dreas, Wrexial, Walki, Jackson, Rejenorst, Harper, Storey, UberJuice, Stan & Winston (The Cat).