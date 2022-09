IT'S ALIVE!

Yes, the first update is coming with the speed of light. We are working very hard to fix all reported bugs. So here it is "the first aid" to the game. We are very thankful for your commitment. We can promise to support the game and players to give you the best tank mechanic experience 💪.

The first patch will fix issues with the tablet, height adjustment for seated users, and tank steering.



