TowersRTS update for 2 September 2022

Hotfix new players

TowersRTS update for 2 September 2022

Hotfix new players

Build 9442000

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, we got a note that there was a bug for new players making them unable to play the game.
We fixed this issue and new players should be able to play the game again!
If someone still has a problem, please let us know

Changed files in this update

