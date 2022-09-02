Series EV-GR enters the battle!

DEFENDERS,

Today we have a new update which includes a new hero, new enemy, new talent category, and ping system. We are also at PAX West (Booth 764) this weekend showing it off and doing some giveaways so if you are in the area please stop by!

Demo

With this update also comes a free demo! This is a shortened version of the game where you can play one map then fight the Demon Lord with the Squire and Apprentice. If you’ve been waiting to try the game out then now is your chance!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2137730

New Hero: EV-GR

The Series EV-GR is a ranged hero that defends Etheria by summoning decoys, channeling powerful lasers, and harnessing the new Pulsator tower technology!



Weapon and Attack

Staffs - Fire magical bolts of energy at your foes!

Skill

Fire The Laser - Unleash a powerful laser blast to devastate a single foe! Can also be charged up to increase its damage.

Abilities

Decoy: EV-ATK - Creates a holographic copy of the hero which taunts enemies into attacking it. This Decoy also fires wherever the hero is aiming and firing. Once the Decoy is destroyed or after a duration it will explode dealing damage to nearby enemies.

- Creates a holographic copy of the hero which taunts enemies into attacking it. This Decoy also fires wherever the hero is aiming and firing. Once the Decoy is destroyed or after a duration it will explode dealing damage to nearby enemies. Energy Cannon - Channels an energy beam which pierces through enemies dealing rapid damage to anything it touches.

Towers

Proton Pulsator - Fires pulses of protean energy which damage any enemies in its path.

- Fires pulses of protean energy which damage any enemies in its path. Shock Pulsator - Releases pulses of electric energy which damage and stun enemies.

- Releases pulses of electric energy which damage and stun enemies. Blocking Field - Projects a field which blocks enemies from passing and reflects projectiles directly back at attackers.

- Projects a field which blocks enemies from passing and reflects projectiles directly back at attackers. Heat Cannon - Unleashes a cone of flame at a nearby enemy.

- Unleashes a cone of flame at a nearby enemy. Plasma Defense System - Fires super fast balls of plasma which phase through solid objects. However, beware it’s deadzone as it has trouble targeting enemies that get too close!

Mastery Runes

Vitality - Max HP +20%

- Max HP +20% Strongarm - Attack +10%

- Attack +10% Overclock - Attack Speed and Movement Speed increased with each Attack. Stacks 10 times.

- Attack Speed and Movement Speed increased with each Attack. Stacks 10 times. Shielded - Shield +20%

- Shield +20% Ultra Heated - Fire The Laser applies a Burn effect dealing damage over time and reducing enemy armor.

Unlock Condition

Defeat the Goblin Mech on any hero.

Please note the Mech will need to be defeated after the patch releases to unlock.

Runes

These are just a few of her Runes. Gain EV Hero Mastery levels and beat the game with her to unlock more.

Slowing Pulses - Proton Pulsators slow enemies.

- Proton Pulsators slow enemies. Full Coverage - Plasma Defense Systems gain Range and no longer have a deadzone.

- Plasma Defense Systems gain Range and no longer have a deadzone. Distracted - Decoy reduces nearby enemy armor.

Talents

New Category: Gear

These talents are all about the items! This category adds 10 new Talents that provide all sorts of buffs to the way items drop and the gold system in general. Reduced prices from the Shopkeeper, discounts from the Blacksmith to upgrade your weapons, starting with extra gold, or even getting an additional rune choice!



Resets

In addition to a new category of talents we also have added a simple button to reset all of your talents. This will refund all points and allow more exploration of all the different builds available. This has been a highly requested feature and we wanted to make sure to get it in with this update!

New Enemy: The Siren

This powerful ranged enemy buffs nearby allies, throws magical bolts of energy, and launches powerful ground based attacks. Beware the Siren as she is on a similar power level of enemies like the Ogre!



Abilities

Magical Bolt - This standard attack is a simple projectile but don’t ignore it as even the most simple of spells can be deadly in the right hands.

- This standard attack is a simple projectile but don’t ignore it as even the most simple of spells can be deadly in the right hands. Armor Shield - After a brief cast she gives all nearby enemies extra armor. This buff only lasts for a short duration before she must recharge and re-buff so make sure to time your attacks for when it's down!

- After a brief cast she gives all nearby enemies extra armor. This buff only lasts for a short duration before she must recharge and re-buff so make sure to time your attacks for when it's down! Ground Blast - The Siren will periodically target a player’s current location and then explode the ground there after a short casting time. This deals massive damage so it’s important to pay close attention and keep moving!

**

General



Enemy Schedules**

Prior to this patch all enemy schedules were extremely randomized. This led to many of the groups of enemies just always feeling the same and didn’t allow us to design specific groups. Now, there is still a chance for these groups to be random but you will also notice that there will be more specialized pairings of enemies to provide new challenges.

Pings

We want players to be able to quickly and efficiently point out important elements to each other. To do this we have taken inspiration from other games and have added a smart ping system. It detects what has been pinged and then prints a message about it.



Pings can be used by aiming and pressing the middle mouse button.

What’s Next?

There is more exciting stuff to come for DDGR including major features! However, as a team the vast majority of our focus is now on DDA and DD2. This is where we feel our time is best spent and while we are by no means abandoning DDGR it will mean that updates will come more slowly. With the upcoming release of DDA Episode 2 Part 1 we are very excited to see what the future brings as we continue building the world of Etheria!

