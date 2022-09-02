 Skip to content

Master of the Tattooverse update for 2 September 2022

DLL Fix | Hotfix v1.0.21

We noticed some VR Headsets had problems with changing scene sequences. We thank our players who reach us with that issue. We find the problem related to a specific DLL. This hotfix solves this issue and prevents players get a black screen on loadings and scene changes.

Depot 2074441
