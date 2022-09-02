Patch 1.1.7 Is now live!

This patch gets rid of a couple of very annoying bugs, the most prominent being the one that caused the game to crash to the menu when interacting with a trader or a chest.

In addition, in our attempt to tweak the game towards the balance we feel it should have, we’ve made healing potions more rare, and losing hope traits also causes your maximum hit points to be reduced. These changes are only applied to newly generated worlds, and can be negated by two new difficulty modifiers we also added for that purpose.

Gameplay Changes

Reduces the number of healing brews available and adds a difficulty modifier to increase their number to previous levels. This modifier is automatically activated for existing worlds.

Losing hope traits also reduces your maximum hit points by 6 (to a minimum of 18). Adds a difficulty modifier to switch this mechanic off. This modifier is automatically activated for existing worlds.

Bug Fixes