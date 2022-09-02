Patch 1.1.7 Is now live!

This patch gets rid of a couple of very annoying bugs, the most prominent being the one that caused the game to crash to the menu when interacting with a trader or a chest.
In addition, in our attempt to tweak the game towards the balance we feel it should have, we’ve made healing potions more rare, and losing hope traits also causes your maximum hit points to be reduced. These changes are only applied to newly generated worlds, and can be negated by two new difficulty modifiers we also added for that purpose.
Gameplay Changes
- Reduces the number of healing brews available and adds a difficulty modifier to increase their number to previous levels. This modifier is automatically activated for existing worlds.
- Losing hope traits also reduces your maximum hit points by 6 (to a minimum of 18). Adds a difficulty modifier to switch this mechanic off. This modifier is automatically activated for existing worlds.
Bug Fixes
- Using a controller to close a trading screen or a chest doesn’t cause the game to crash to the menu.
- Fixes issue that corrupted save slots in such a way they prevented new worlds and new runs from starting. These slots can be used again.
- When you abandon a world but don’t create a new one in its place, the slot remains empty on a restart.
- Graphic settings are not accidentally changed when you enter the options menu.
- Removes lingering code that allows you to use the spacebar to move towards the mouse cursor.
- Making sure spirit portals can only appear at locations that have the correct generation markers for it. (Doesn’t affect existing worlds and runs)
- The Wild Cape now also protects against blizzards.
- Shards of Shattered Iron can be dug up correctly from iron mines.
- When entering a dark environment you no longer automatically equip weapons.
- The light of the staff of Yendor does not reveal you when you are invisible.
Changed files in this update