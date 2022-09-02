Update 0.0.82 - Professor's Lab

This small update adds the Professor's lab, plus some unlocks she gives you that are currently inaccessible without cheats. Meeting the professor at the lab will probably be the end of the "demo" of the game.

Changelog:

Added Professor's Lab (accessible via teleportal once the quest to find it is completed - for old saves that already completed that quest, you have to use this code: state.createArea("lab") )

) Added recycler (uncrafter) - only available via cheats currently

Added turrets - only available via cheats currently

Added worker bay - only available via cheats currently

Added Chef model - animations are incomplete.

I'll probably start doing some quality of life improvements to prepare for the public demo - although I want all the placeholder art more or less finished before I'll push that live. Then I'll continue to add content - what comes after meeting the professor!