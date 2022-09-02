 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Ice update for 2 September 2022

0.9.183 - 9/2/22 Defrag

Share · View all patches · Build 9441794 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey y'all, sorry for the delay on patches here - I've been on sabbatical from my day job. Went on vacation, got covid, all that.

  • New Perk: Critical Defragmentation: Kills with Grenades give you +5% Crit Chance for 5 seconds, stacking up to 5 times.
  • New Perk: Left Shift: Critical hits Double the Chance to X affixes chance to activate.
  • New Affix: On Hack Recharge: recharges all cooldown/charges on an item after you complete a hack successfully
  • Grappling hooks now accelerate slightly over their duration
  • Shredder executables now have a little longer range, but falloff damage like Shotguns
  • Photosensitive Mode now makes the ground way less bright to make it more comfortable
  • Updated saving algorithm to create a temp file, so if it gets interrupted during saving, it won't delete the old save.
  • Made E-Snail barrel hitbox size a little bigger
  • Encrypted hack icebreakers now take only 10% damage from zones, lava, etc
  • Talus shooting gallery events now drop Talus gear
  • Total Move Speed now shows in the full stats UI
  • Weak point hit sound +50% volume
  • Fixed a bug where movement speed wasn't updating quickly enough
  • Fixed quest item rewards not scaling with difficulty settings
  • Fixed an issue where Encrypted hack icebreakers spawned in inappropriate areas on linked servers
  • Fixed grenades/missiles not playing their explosion particles if they hit a target directly
  • Reinforced a few walls/corners in the Volcano

Changed files in this update

Black Ice Windows Depot Depot 311801
  • Loading history…
Black Ice Mac Depot Depot 311802
  • Loading history…
Black Ice Linux Depot Depot 311803
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link