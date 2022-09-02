0.9.183 - 9/2/22 Defrag

Hey y'all, sorry for the delay on patches here - I've been on sabbatical from my day job. Went on vacation, got covid, all that.
- New Perk: Critical Defragmentation: Kills with Grenades give you +5% Crit Chance for 5 seconds, stacking up to 5 times.
- New Perk: Left Shift: Critical hits Double the Chance to X affixes chance to activate.
- New Affix: On Hack Recharge: recharges all cooldown/charges on an item after you complete a hack successfully
- Grappling hooks now accelerate slightly over their duration
- Shredder executables now have a little longer range, but falloff damage like Shotguns
- Photosensitive Mode now makes the ground way less bright to make it more comfortable
- Updated saving algorithm to create a temp file, so if it gets interrupted during saving, it won't delete the old save.
- Made E-Snail barrel hitbox size a little bigger
- Encrypted hack icebreakers now take only 10% damage from zones, lava, etc
- Talus shooting gallery events now drop Talus gear
- Total Move Speed now shows in the full stats UI
- Weak point hit sound +50% volume
- Fixed a bug where movement speed wasn't updating quickly enough
- Fixed quest item rewards not scaling with difficulty settings
- Fixed an issue where Encrypted hack icebreakers spawned in inappropriate areas on linked servers
- Fixed grenades/missiles not playing their explosion particles if they hit a target directly
- Reinforced a few walls/corners in the Volcano
