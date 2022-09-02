0.9.183 - 9/2/22 Defrag

Hey y'all, sorry for the delay on patches here - I've been on sabbatical from my day job. Went on vacation, got covid, all that.

New Perk: Critical Defragmentation: Kills with Grenades give you +5% Crit Chance for 5 seconds, stacking up to 5 times.

New Perk: Left Shift: Critical hits Double the Chance to X affixes chance to activate.

New Affix: On Hack Recharge: recharges all cooldown/charges on an item after you complete a hack successfully

Grappling hooks now accelerate slightly over their duration

Shredder executables now have a little longer range, but falloff damage like Shotguns

Photosensitive Mode now makes the ground way less bright to make it more comfortable

Updated saving algorithm to create a temp file, so if it gets interrupted during saving, it won't delete the old save.

Made E-Snail barrel hitbox size a little bigger

Encrypted hack icebreakers now take only 10% damage from zones, lava, etc

Talus shooting gallery events now drop Talus gear

Total Move Speed now shows in the full stats UI

Weak point hit sound +50% volume

Fixed a bug where movement speed wasn't updating quickly enough

Fixed quest item rewards not scaling with difficulty settings

Fixed an issue where Encrypted hack icebreakers spawned in inappropriate areas on linked servers

Fixed grenades/missiles not playing their explosion particles if they hit a target directly

Reinforced a few walls/corners in the Volcano