Coronation update for 2 September 2022

Patch 0.24.23

Changes:

  • Kingdoms are sorted based on prestige.

Fixes:

  • Fatal error occurring when building a furniture.
  • Plots not being loaded properly into the world.
  • Trees not having the correct names in the furniture list.

