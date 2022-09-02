 Skip to content

Defend from Candyland! update for 2 September 2022

0.5.3

2 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update to the in-game user interface and the look of the main menu. Everything should look clearer and be easier to see now.

~Michael

