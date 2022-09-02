 Skip to content

Vector Assault 2 update for 2 September 2022

Patch version 1.0.1

Patch version 1.0.1 · Last edited by Wendy

For those of you who played the game Yesterday you might have noticed you weren't getting achievements. I'm sorry for that there was some code in the game blocking the Achievements from being registered. I think I have fixed it. Also the in game achievements screen wasn't displaying correctly so that has also be fixed.

