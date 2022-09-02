 Skip to content

After I met that catgirl, my questlist got too long! update for 2 September 2022

Hotfix 10

Build 9441640

Greetings, adventurers!
Today's tiny patch fixes the Safe Haven achievement, which happened to be buggy on ːsunnythemenaceː's route.

Thank you for playing, and happy adventuring ːsweetelfː

