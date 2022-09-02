Greetings, adventurers!
Today's tiny patch fixes the Safe Haven achievement, which happened to be buggy on ːsunnythemenaceː's route.
Thank you for playing, and happy adventuring ːsweetelfː
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Greetings, adventurers!
Today's tiny patch fixes the Safe Haven achievement, which happened to be buggy on ːsunnythemenaceː's route.
Thank you for playing, and happy adventuring ːsweetelfː
Changed depots in frameworkupgrade branch