Build 9441640 · Last edited 2 September 2022 – 15:52:07 UTC

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, adventurers!

Today's tiny patch fixes the Safe Haven achievement, which happened to be buggy on ːsunnythemenaceː's route.

Thank you for playing, and happy adventuring ːsweetelfː