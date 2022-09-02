UPDATE 1.0.8

1.0.8
- Fixed a lot of memory leaks and potential data structures inconsistencies which could cause random crashes.
- Fixed Chapter 2 exam reply for Italian.
- Fixed a choice naming issue in summary.
- Fixed a "Double Graff" bug during one of the last optional scenes.
- Fixed bug with last boss that would remove gravity from player after grabbed.
- Fixed impossible to use remote controller against Tribots in Factory room.
- R.J. now opens the door cell with a proper animation.
- Removed a summary edge which wasn't possible.
- Implemented achievements localization for a few languages (in progress)
- Added 25 fanarts
(Rvs 16639)
Changed files in this update