BROK the InvestiGator update for 2 September 2022

UPDATE 1.0.8

BROK the InvestiGator update for 2 September 2022 · Build 9441579

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.8

  • Fixed a lot of memory leaks and potential data structures inconsistencies which could cause random crashes.
  • Fixed Chapter 2 exam reply for Italian.
  • Fixed a choice naming issue in summary.
  • Fixed a "Double Graff" bug during one of the last optional scenes.
  • Fixed bug with last boss that would remove gravity from player after grabbed.
  • Fixed impossible to use remote controller against Tribots in Factory room.
  • R.J. now opens the door cell with a proper animation.
  • Removed a summary edge which wasn't possible.
  • Implemented achievements localization for a few languages (in progress)
  • Added 25 fanarts
