Update 22: New mask, better servers, and a tournament!

This update adds a few improvements for dedicated servers like a reduced log and download size, server owners should make sure their servers are updated and still work correctly! The friendly fire system has been extended to include tasering, boxing, and some explosives, and friendly fire is now disabled by default, but can of course be enabled again in the server options.
Robbers now have access to a new mask called "Gas Mask", which completely prevents fire and poison damage while wearing it, allowing teams to build more sophisticated strategies around the Poison and Distractor classes.
A very widely requested feature, especially from users with widescreen monitors, was a "Field Of View" setting, which has now been added to the game, allowing you to customize the FOV to your liking. A small UI hint for cops was also added, reminding them that they can resupply HP and ammo at the cop car since this wasn't explained in-game before.
As some of you might be aware, there will be a small community tournament on September 3rd, from 17:00 to 21:00 GMT time, join the games discord for more information, and join the community twitch stream!
There are also some minor nerfs to the Insider, Tech, Vault Cracker, FED Agent, and Detective classes, as well as some smaller buffs to the Firefighter class, you can take a look at all the smaller changes in the full changelog below!
New:
- added player-hosted server setting to allow team damage (now disabled by default)
- added "Low on Hp, resupply at cop car" and "Low on Ammo, resupply at cop car" UI notifications for cops
- added "Field Of View" setting
- added "Gas Mask" robber mask, prevents fire and poison damage
- added new [Advanced] dedicated server setting "maxCops", prevents more than the set amount of players joining the cop team
- dedicated servers now log won rounds, how much money was stolen, and who played in which team
Changes:
- if a team only consists of players with the same clan tag, and players without clan tags, it now still displays the existing clan tag
- players can now unselect a clan tag (instead of only being able to switch to a different one)
- Engineer's bomb buggy now no longer deals damage to other robbers unless team damage is enabled
- teammates can no longer taser each other unless team damage is enabled
- boxing no longer deals damage to teammates unless team damage is enabled
- grenades and sticky grenades no longer deal damage to teammates unless team damage is enabled
- Detective secondary swapped from Auto Sniper to Taser
- Firefighter secondary swapped from Pistol to Auto Sniper
- reduced Insider drill speed by 15%
- increased Insider drill sound range slightly
- Tech now only gains extra drones for hacking if the amount of hacked PCs is equal or larger than three
- increased Vault Door open sound range
- successfully kicking a player now bans him from the server, even if he disconnected mid-vote
- reduced FED hologram damage from 20 to 5 (still will never kill)
- reduced tear gas launcher reserve ammo from 4 to 3
- players connecting mid-round to servers with enabled spectators will now be placed in the spectator team
Level Editor:
- Nav Mesh Mover can now be scaled to increase the nav mesh size in the scaled direction
- fixed 3D text not working for clients
- potential fix for custom music not working correctly
Map Changes:
- fixed gadget placement not working on some outside areas on Clepto Bank
Fixes:
- fire ladder now only becomes climbable 0.5s after placement
- fixed "Low HP/Ammo" UI hint appearing while still having enough ammo
- fixed "Silver" pattern appearing as "Rainbow Swirl" pattern in-game
- fixed Tech drone spawning inside walls when standing very close to them
- reduced dedicated server log size
Changed files in this update