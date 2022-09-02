Update 22: New mask, better servers, and a tournament!

This update adds a few improvements for dedicated servers like a reduced log and download size, server owners should make sure their servers are updated and still work correctly! The friendly fire system has been extended to include tasering, boxing, and some explosives, and friendly fire is now disabled by default, but can of course be enabled again in the server options.

Robbers now have access to a new mask called "Gas Mask", which completely prevents fire and poison damage while wearing it, allowing teams to build more sophisticated strategies around the Poison and Distractor classes.

A very widely requested feature, especially from users with widescreen monitors, was a "Field Of View" setting, which has now been added to the game, allowing you to customize the FOV to your liking. A small UI hint for cops was also added, reminding them that they can resupply HP and ammo at the cop car since this wasn't explained in-game before.

As some of you might be aware, there will be a small community tournament on September 3rd, from 17:00 to 21:00 GMT time, join the games discord for more information, and join the community twitch stream!

There are also some minor nerfs to the Insider, Tech, Vault Cracker, FED Agent, and Detective classes, as well as some smaller buffs to the Firefighter class, you can take a look at all the smaller changes in the full changelog below!

New:

added player-hosted server setting to allow team damage (now disabled by default)

added "Low on Hp, resupply at cop car" and "Low on Ammo, resupply at cop car" UI notifications for cops

added "Field Of View" setting

added "Gas Mask" robber mask, prevents fire and poison damage

added new [Advanced] dedicated server setting "maxCops", prevents more than the set amount of players joining the cop team

dedicated servers now log won rounds, how much money was stolen, and who played in which team

Changes:

if a team only consists of players with the same clan tag, and players without clan tags, it now still displays the existing clan tag

players can now unselect a clan tag (instead of only being able to switch to a different one)

Engineer's bomb buggy now no longer deals damage to other robbers unless team damage is enabled

teammates can no longer taser each other unless team damage is enabled

boxing no longer deals damage to teammates unless team damage is enabled

grenades and sticky grenades no longer deal damage to teammates unless team damage is enabled

Detective secondary swapped from Auto Sniper to Taser

Firefighter secondary swapped from Pistol to Auto Sniper

reduced Insider drill speed by 15%

increased Insider drill sound range slightly

Tech now only gains extra drones for hacking if the amount of hacked PCs is equal or larger than three

increased Vault Door open sound range

successfully kicking a player now bans him from the server, even if he disconnected mid-vote

reduced FED hologram damage from 20 to 5 (still will never kill)

reduced tear gas launcher reserve ammo from 4 to 3

players connecting mid-round to servers with enabled spectators will now be placed in the spectator team

Level Editor:

Nav Mesh Mover can now be scaled to increase the nav mesh size in the scaled direction

fixed 3D text not working for clients

potential fix for custom music not working correctly

Map Changes:

fixed gadget placement not working on some outside areas on Clepto Bank

Fixes: