1.3.6
CHANGES:
- Fix various auto combat bugs.
- Edit Act 1 dialogue for brevity & clarity.
- Color adjust several scenes.
- Added save time to save slots
- Also includes 1.3.5 updates for non-steam-pc builds
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Minor edits to the Act 1 dialogue needs to be re-localized. We'll have these changes reflected in all languages in a new patch next week.
- We found a bug that was introduced in 1.3.5 or earlier: the mouse scroll wheel isn't working in the bedroom computer scene. Holding and dragging to scroll this works. We'll address this asap.
Changed files in this update