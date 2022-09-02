 Skip to content

NORCO update for 2 September 2022

v1.3.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.3.6

CHANGES:

  • Fix various auto combat bugs.
  • Edit Act 1 dialogue for brevity & clarity.
  • Color adjust several scenes.
  • Added save time to save slots
  • Also includes 1.3.5 updates for non-steam-pc builds

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • Minor edits to the Act 1 dialogue needs to be re-localized. We'll have these changes reflected in all languages in a new patch next week.
  • We found a bug that was introduced in 1.3.5 or earlier: the mouse scroll wheel isn't working in the bedroom computer scene. Holding and dragging to scroll this works. We'll address this asap.

