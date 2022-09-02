Live Maze has updated to version 1.6

Patch notes:

The camera should not be super zoomed in on 1080p monitors

Added a transparency option, to make this work use a Game capture in OBS and tick the "Allow Transparency" box

The previous hotfix also re-enabled the tutorial, for those who were wondering how to play the game.

Apologies for disabling it in the first place, that was an accident.

As always, please use the discord for suggestions/feedback/bug reports

https://discord.gg/7Nc66HR69S

Lastly, huge thanks to everyone who played it upon launch, everyone has been super kind to me and thanks to all the new players I have managed to find and fix a few bugs already!