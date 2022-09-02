 Skip to content

Z Arena update for 2 September 2022

Quick fixes over last update

Z Arena 1.1 13 Early Access Saudi Games Edition

Patch Notes :

  • Added Saudi Games weapons and machines.
  • Reduced muzzle flash distortion.
  • Flashlight no longer affect the weapon.
  • Increased videos quality.
  • Fixed 7KN Upgraded cannot be taken.
  • Fixed Upgraded weapons overglow.
  • Fixed MPS reload animation.
  • Reduced fire zombies in Havoc.
  • Reduced "wave 30 achievement to wave 25".
  • Fixed zombies going through truck in "Havoc Way After".
  • Fixed LGF melee hit and holding side.

