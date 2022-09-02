Quick fixes over last update

Z Arena 1.1 13 Early Access Saudi Games Edition
Patch Notes :
- Added Saudi Games weapons and machines.
- Reduced muzzle flash distortion.
- Flashlight no longer affect the weapon.
- Increased videos quality.
- Fixed 7KN Upgraded cannot be taken.
- Fixed Upgraded weapons overglow.
- Fixed MPS reload animation.
- Reduced fire zombies in Havoc.
- Reduced "wave 30 achievement to wave 25".
- Fixed zombies going through truck in "Havoc Way After".
- Fixed LGF melee hit and holding side.
Changed files in this update