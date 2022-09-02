 Skip to content

Land of the Mage Lords update for 2 September 2022

Update 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm pleased to announce that Update 1 adds Steam Achievements to Land of the Mage Lords.

Also, I've included a bug fix for Blob death damage.

