Greetings Capitalists, today's the day. 'CAPITALISM The action board game for one player' is now available on the free market.

Here's the down-low on what you can expect:

'CAPITALISM The action board game for one player' is a real-time board game/ card game hybrid where your goal is to become a millionaire. Build your property empire, compete in high stakes mini-games, and (hopefully) earn more than you spend.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1698280