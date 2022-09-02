New Build!

Click here to watch the new update video

Whip Enemy

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. We've been working on a new enemy that uses a whip in combat. You can fight her in the Experimental Hall.

New Elemental Interaction

We’ve also been improving on the elemental interactions. In addition to small visual and mechanical changes to the existing ones, we’ve added new ice mushrooms that explode into spikes when magic is used on them.

Level Improvements

Finally, we’ve had a number of art and gameplay improvements in the Winter, Forest and Desert levels. They include new enemies, combat scenarios, more collectibles and destructibles, and more.

What do you think about comic relief characters?

Do you like characters that are there to release the tension with a joke or a funny story line?