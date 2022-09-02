 Skip to content

Contractors VR update for 2 September 2022

v.0.93.0.1 Quick Patch

  1. Fixed reload issue on AK series weapons
  2. Fixed difficult to aim down sight with SKS and M1A
  3. Adjusted Mosin Nagant and Lee Enfield grip positions
  4. Fixed reload affecting movement issue in WW2 weapons
  5. Fixed melee weapon accident dropping issue
  6. Fixed unable to save reticle
  7. Fixed unable to grab gadget with the trigger button
  8. Increased scope render distance
  9. Reverted movement mechanism to the previous build

