- Fixed reload issue on AK series weapons
- Fixed difficult to aim down sight with SKS and M1A
- Adjusted Mosin Nagant and Lee Enfield grip positions
- Fixed reload affecting movement issue in WW2 weapons
- Fixed melee weapon accident dropping issue
- Fixed unable to save reticle
- Fixed unable to grab gadget with the trigger button
- Increased scope render distance
- Reverted movement mechanism to the previous build
Contractors VR update for 2 September 2022
v.0.93.0.1 Quick Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
