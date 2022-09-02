Mighty improvements

With Update 1.2.2 come various performance, interaction and also some minor visual improvements.

Additions:

Added an additional hint in room 13

Improvements:

Many performance improvements not only make for better overall frame rates, but also reduce any frame rate drops you might have encountered in the past

Improved player movement to make traversal more enjoyable

Added sounds when hatches of cube containers are opening

Improved the sound timings of opening doors

Reduced game disk space usage from ~825 MB to ~489 MB

Improved And-Node and Or-Node visibility

Changes:

Upgraded the project to Unity 2021

Switched to the Vulkan graphics API

Changed cube physics to be more in line with how the cubes are intended to feel

Cubes now rotate freely when held

One very special cube is now very bouncy

Slightly altered the physics of cubes to be a bit more natural

Notable:

The mysterious and hidden "adventure" got even more mysterious and hidden, as no matter what I do, the scene cannot be opened in Unity and therefore can not be changed anymore (it may not be as enjoyable as the rest of the game... but it was never meant to be anyway)

Have fun!