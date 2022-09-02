 Skip to content

Examination Chambers update for 2 September 2022

Mighty improvements

Build 9441151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With Update 1.2.2 come various performance, interaction and also some minor visual improvements.

Additions:

Added an additional hint in room 13

Improvements:

Many performance improvements not only make for better overall frame rates, but also reduce any frame rate drops you might have encountered in the past
Improved player movement to make traversal more enjoyable
Added sounds when hatches of cube containers are opening
Improved the sound timings of opening doors
Reduced game disk space usage from ~825 MB to ~489 MB
Improved And-Node and Or-Node visibility

Changes:

Upgraded the project to Unity 2021
Switched to the Vulkan graphics API
Changed cube physics to be more in line with how the cubes are intended to feel
Cubes now rotate freely when held
One very special cube is now very bouncy
Slightly altered the physics of cubes to be a bit more natural

Notable:

The mysterious and hidden "adventure" got even more mysterious and hidden, as no matter what I do, the scene cannot be opened in Unity and therefore can not be changed anymore (it may not be as enjoyable as the rest of the game... but it was never meant to be anyway)

Have fun!

