Update 1.0.5 out now

Hi again :) Yeah this update came pretty close to the last one - but we managed to squash a bug that could be pretty blocking for some players and wanted it out there so y'all can enjoy some more whooping !

BUGFIXES

Issue where player could spawn in mid-air when exiting a dungeon should now be fixed. For players where this is already happening, they will be teleported to a safe point, either the dungeon they left, or if that's not possible, back to the Stonedale exit.

Special thanks to Brometheus, Euphorimania and all others who helped us track down this bug!

IMPROVEMENTS

Video memory usage improvements.