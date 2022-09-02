1.0.2 small updates

This small update fixes some issues met by players since yesterday (many thanks for all your reports! That helped my a lot)

-Added a port in Honshu island, Japan. Ending a city isolation

-Fixed a UI icon in the research tab

-Fixed a crash as some battles erupting

-Fixed an issue with joining a game in MP. If the first server joining failed, the player sometime had to restart the whole game to make a new attempt. This should be better now

-Fixed an issue with loading game in MP who sometime was stucked