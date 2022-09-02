 Skip to content

Z-Collapse update for 2 September 2022

1.0.2 small updates

Build 9441032

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small update fixes some issues met by players since yesterday (many thanks for all your reports! That helped my a lot)

-Added a port in Honshu island, Japan. Ending a city isolation
-Fixed a UI icon in the research tab
-Fixed a crash as some battles erupting
-Fixed an issue with joining a game in MP. If the first server joining failed, the player sometime had to restart the whole game to make a new attempt. This should be better now
-Fixed an issue with loading game in MP who sometime was stucked

