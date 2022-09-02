30XX 0.42 Patch Notes - September 2, 2022

Hello! 30XX Patch 0.42 is 30XX's third Major Update, the Rivalry Update! It introduces some new characters to 30XX's world in-person for the first time, adds brand new challenges for players to encounter during runs, adds two new play modes, a revamped tutorial, some new endgame goals for veterans to seek out, and more!
Today's notes will be a little on the shorter side - we're here in Seattle for PAX West, so we're going to hit the major notes here! (Come say hi - we're in booth 660 on the fourth floor, near where the Megabooth used to be!) This also means that hotfixes for any patch issues that arise might be a little slower than usual.
(We're releasing this patch a few days ahead of schedule to celebrate PAX!)
30XX will be 15% off for the duration of PAX West, as well - thanks for playing!
--
GAME CHANGES & FIXES:
-
Delta, the Rival, is here to test your resolve!
- In addition to taking up precious space in HQ, Delta will occasionally make an appearance at the beginning of a level, or even in the middle!
- When he shows up at level start, Delta will offer you a challenge condition that only applies to that specific level. Finish the level with that condition active, and receive the associated reward! (Also, Glory, of course. Mostly Glory.) Take a stupid risk - it'll be fun!
- When Delta shows up in the middle of a stage, his Boast challenge will only apply specifically to his brand new miniboss encounter (accessed through the teleporter right next to him). Turn on a spicy challenge, take him on, and reap the rewards!
-
New mode - Rush Job! All killer boss battles, no main levels. Available by default in HQ. (Only in Standard for now.)
-
New mode - Seed Racer! Toggle on some Entropy Conditions if you like, set the game's RNG seed, and go to town! Seed Racer lets you share specific seeded runs of 30XX with your friends. It might also do something else!
-
Tutorial revamp! We've redone 30XX's tutorial with a new mid-level event, a proper climax, and more!
-
Many HQ characters now have more text prompts than before. Alexia's prompts contain some new info after your first run win, so be sure to check in with her if you see a "!" over her head!
