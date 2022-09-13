Patch Notes 3.288.8

Changes:
- Increased amount of party saving slots from 100 to 250
- Changed Squeamish card description from
"When you play a card, you may not target a character whose health is less than or equal to the base damage of that card."
to
"You may not directly attack a character whose health is less than or equal to the base damage of that card."
- Added automatic server restart on the first Monday of the month at 10:00 UTC 0. Server Restart will be taking approx. ~ 10 minutes
- Item count filter in stores now counts items in the shop, instead of depending on player inventory item count
- Added auto-updating of server hosted .csv data files
Bug fixes:
- Holding the spacebar on some buttons caused the opening of multiple user info windows
- On the account creation window, the username is displayed correctly, no matter its length
- Fixed bug where scroll in inventory or shops would freeze and do not show bottom rows
Changed files in this update