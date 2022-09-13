 Skip to content

Card Hunter update for 13 September 2022

Patch Notes 3.288.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9440912 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Increased amount of party saving slots from 100 to 250
  • Changed Squeamish card description from
    "When you play a card, you may not target a character whose health is less than or equal to the base damage of that card."
    to
    "You may not directly attack a character whose health is less than or equal to the base damage of that card."
  • Added automatic server restart on the first Monday of the month at 10:00 UTC 0. Server Restart will be taking approx. ~ 10 minutes
  • Item count filter in stores now counts items in the shop, instead of depending on player inventory item count
  • Added auto-updating of server hosted .csv data files

Bug fixes:

  • Holding the spacebar on some buttons caused the opening of multiple user info windows
  • On the account creation window, the username is displayed correctly, no matter its length
  • Fixed bug where scroll in inventory or shops would freeze and do not show bottom rows

Changed files in this update

Card Hunter Windows Content Depot 293261
Card Hunter Mac Content 64bit Depot 293267
Card Hunter Windows Content 64bit Depot 293268
