RAILROADS Online! - build 220901

Dear Community,
build 220901 has just been released!
Changelog:
-company owner will get paid for deliveries when using the driving UI (F) Mode
-Industries with two outputs do check for room in the output before doing a double cycle (when the other output is full)
-Industry with a full storage will not let the player unload, if the storage is full, the player will neither receive money nor xp
-Rolling stock that lands in the river on derail will correctly rerail and not clip through the world
-The interactive helper menu for Spline laying information will stay at the current spline
-Removed Interactive First Person Helper menu when in 3rd person
-Added nullpointer check when exiting a locomotive and rotating the camera
-Adjusted render distance for client cab components
-Firebox helper UI is visible when fueling the firebox
-Adjusted all menus for wider aspect ratios
-Adjusted Multiplayer Host UI
-Adjusted 3rd person camera to reduce camera clipping through player model when standing in front of a obstacle
-Motion blur removed from wheels when motion blur is deactivated
-Helper widget texts can not be edited anymore
Thank you and see you soon!
Keume
