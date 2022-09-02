RAILROADS Online! - build 220901

Dear Community,

build 220901 has just been released!

Changelog:

-company owner will get paid for deliveries when using the driving UI (F) Mode

-Industries with two outputs do check for room in the output before doing a double cycle (when the other output is full)

-Industry with a full storage will not let the player unload, if the storage is full, the player will neither receive money nor xp

-Rolling stock that lands in the river on derail will correctly rerail and not clip through the world

-The interactive helper menu for Spline laying information will stay at the current spline

-Removed Interactive First Person Helper menu when in 3rd person

-Added nullpointer check when exiting a locomotive and rotating the camera

-Adjusted render distance for client cab components

-Firebox helper UI is visible when fueling the firebox

-Adjusted all menus for wider aspect ratios

-Adjusted Multiplayer Host UI

-Adjusted 3rd person camera to reduce camera clipping through player model when standing in front of a obstacle

-Motion blur removed from wheels when motion blur is deactivated

-Helper widget texts can not be edited anymore

Thank you and see you soon!

Keume