In one of the earlier patches, the tutorial was accidentally disabled.

It has been re-enabled now. Unfortunately, if you have played the previous patch, then the first time tutorial will not show up for you.

For all new users however, the tutorial should show on their first time playing the game.

Apologies for the inconvenience!

A written "how-to" is also available in the official discord

https://discord.gg/7Nc66HR69S