Craftopia update for 6 September 2022

2022/09/06 Update Patch v20220902.2103

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆ Newly Added Content

  • New item has been added to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Craftopia. You can craft it at Hatter.
    • Mono Hat
    I thought I could fit myself into the community of Mono...
  • New item has been added to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Craftopia. You can craft it at Furniture Workbench.
    • 2nd Anniv. Mono-ment
    It will emit colorful lights when deployed. This really is a gaming Mono!

◆ Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the bug that the effect of fishing point on the surface of the water wasn't rendered.
  • Fixed the bug that the boss "Worm" could be used in buildings such as "Generator".
  • Fixed the bug that the ice effects of the skill "Frost Mine" weren't rendered.

