2022/09/06 Update Patch v20220902.2103

◆ Newly Added Content
- New item has been added to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Craftopia. You can craft it at Hatter.
• Mono Hat
I thought I could fit myself into the community of Mono...
- New item has been added to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Craftopia. You can craft it at Furniture Workbench.
• 2nd Anniv. Mono-ment
It will emit colorful lights when deployed. This really is a gaming Mono!
◆ Bug Fixes
- Fixed the bug that the effect of fishing point on the surface of the water wasn't rendered.
- Fixed the bug that the boss "Worm" could be used in buildings such as "Generator".
- Fixed the bug that the ice effects of the skill "Frost Mine" weren't rendered.
