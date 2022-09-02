Update Notes - September 2nd, 2022 (v2.1.6)

-
Added Await Message from Member to handle response messages.
-
Added "[Starts/Ends] With" and "Length is [Equals/Less Than/Greater Than]" conditions to Check Variable.
-
If any command is of type "Text Command", "Includes Word", "Regular Expression", or "Any Message" and the "Server Message Event" intent is not enabled, an error message will be printed in the bot log.*
-
Note: as of September 1st, 2022, if your bot needs to read messages, Discord requires bots to have the "MESSAGE CONTENT INTENT" enabled. As a result, make sure the intent is checked in the Discord Developer Portal and Discord Bot Maker -> Extensions -> Bot Intents -> Server Message Events is checked. Since some commands (Text Commands, Includes Word, etc.) require the bot to read the content of messages, this may be required.
Otherwise, if you're using Slash Commands or Menu Commands, you have nothing to worry about!
