Night City Wire returns!

Join us on a trip to Night City on Tuesday, September 6th, at 5PM CEST and find out more about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and what’s coming to Cyberpunk 2077!

We’ll start with an about 23-minute long special episode of Night City Wire, with Paweł Burza joined by Bartosz Sztybor, one of the creators of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Gabriel Amatangelo, Game Director of Cyberpunk 2077. We’ll talk all things Cyberpunk — Edgerunners, upcoming patch and what’s in store for the game in the future!

Right after Night City Wire we’ll switch to Amelia Kołat and Alicja Kozera for REDstreams #3, where together with Patrick Mills, our Franchise and Lore Designer, and Miles Tost, our Senior Level Designer, they’ll showcase a deep dive into selected features from the upcoming patch.

Tune in at twitch.tv/cdprojektred