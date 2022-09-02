 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 2 September 2022

Patch v3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9440290 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Dungeon Catacomb: Added some spikes to the corners of the room (as hiding there causes pathing issues).
  • The Banish/Seal item controls now work like a toggle (eg press left to banish, right to unbanish).

//bug fixes

  • The Randomise Hatty was picking hats you haven't yet unlocked.
  • When spike traps where returning to their starting position they weren't pushing the player out of the way.
  • The game over screen when playing a Boneworld Challenge wasn't showing the button prompts.

