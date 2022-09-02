Patch v3.4

//misc
- Dungeon Catacomb: Added some spikes to the corners of the room (as hiding there causes pathing issues).
- The Banish/Seal item controls now work like a toggle (eg press left to banish, right to unbanish).
//bug fixes
- The Randomise Hatty was picking hats you haven't yet unlocked.
- When spike traps where returning to their starting position they weren't pushing the player out of the way.
- The game over screen when playing a Boneworld Challenge wasn't showing the button prompts.
Changed files in this update