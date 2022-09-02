Hotfix patch on Sep. 2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy all,

So far, we hope you're enjoying the new content. We released a hotfix patch that fixes some issues just now. Check out the following details:

Increased the drop chance of Condensers

Reduced the frequency of panda eyes attracting NPC`s interest

Fixed a few troubles that can cause Saxoul Tree's disappearing case to insist after loading a save

Fixed a few issues that led to treasure chests respawning

Fixed a problem with the Hazard Ruins U

Fixed a mistake that could happen when exiting the commission board inside the workshop

Fixed the prefab assets of copper pots

Fixed a disappearing issue with the water tower during the quest -Appetite for Construction

Fixed a few freezing issues caused by French textual content

Fixed an error with footsteps inside the deep desert

Fixed a bug where Elsie went to the wrong area after upgrading Game Center

Fixed some NPCs' greetings

Fixed some issues in the beginning room in Shipwreck Hazardous Ruins

Fixed the problem with the Sandrunning Kiosk materials in the assembly manual

Fixed issue with Logan and Haru not unlocking in Sandrockers Met

Fixed the issue of strange dismounting resulting from the NPC braked at the mount

Fixed an issue in which Arvio won't tidy his home after the Masquerade Ball

Fixed issue in which inventory wasn't being checked while trading

Fixed the issue that the sound effects associated with the farm might performing incorrectly while changing the scenes

Fixed an issue where ores could not be mined in desert areas

Regarding the localizations, please refer to this Steam News

