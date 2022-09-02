Hotfix patch on Sep. 2

Howdy all,
So far, we hope you're enjoying the new content. We released a hotfix patch that fixes some issues just now. Check out the following details:
- Increased the drop chance of Condensers
- Reduced the frequency of panda eyes attracting NPC`s interest
- Fixed a few troubles that can cause Saxoul Tree's disappearing case to insist after loading a save
- Fixed a few issues that led to treasure chests respawning
- Fixed a problem with the Hazard Ruins U
- Fixed a mistake that could happen when exiting the commission board inside the workshop
- Fixed the prefab assets of copper pots
- Fixed a disappearing issue with the water tower during the quest -Appetite for Construction
- Fixed a few freezing issues caused by French textual content
- Fixed an error with footsteps inside the deep desert
- Fixed a bug where Elsie went to the wrong area after upgrading Game Center
- Fixed some NPCs' greetings
- Fixed some issues in the beginning room in Shipwreck Hazardous Ruins
- Fixed the problem with the Sandrunning Kiosk materials in the assembly manual
- Fixed issue with Logan and Haru not unlocking in Sandrockers Met
- Fixed the issue of strange dismounting resulting from the NPC braked at the mount
- Fixed an issue in which Arvio won't tidy his home after the Masquerade Ball
- Fixed issue in which inventory wasn't being checked while trading
- Fixed the issue that the sound effects associated with the farm might performing incorrectly while changing the scenes
- Fixed an issue where ores could not be mined in desert areas
Regarding the localizations, please refer to this Steam News
